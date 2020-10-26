Potters Bar beaten late by St Albans despite good debut for Rob Schilling

Josh Edge was Potters Bars man of the match against St Albans. Picture: MELISSA PAGE Archant

Potters Bar’s men lost for just the second time in East Hockey League Premier B with a narrow 2-1 reverse at home to St Albans.

It had threatened to be a good day for Bar debutant Rob Schilling after a blistering start from the home side.

A quick exchange of passes in midfield between the new boy and James Brooking saw a free hit within the St Albans half.

Seizing this opportunity for a quick self-take, Schilling drove into the D and scored with a perfectly placed and well executed reverse hit.

What followed was a strong battle between Bar’s defence and the St Albans forwards, with some classy tackles coming in from the likes of Josh Edge and Ray Li.

Saints did level before half-time from a penalty corner but there were other chances for Miles Tomkins and Mark Turpin as Bar looked to regain the advantage.

It never came though and with five minutes to go a deflected effort handed the game to St Albans.