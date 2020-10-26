Advanced search

Potters Bar beaten late by St Albans despite good debut for Rob Schilling

PUBLISHED: 09:39 28 October 2020

Josh Edge was Potters Bars man of the match against St Albans. Picture: MELISSA PAGE

Josh Edge was Potters Bars man of the match against St Albans. Picture: MELISSA PAGE

Archant

Potters Bar’s men lost for just the second time in East Hockey League Premier B with a narrow 2-1 reverse at home to St Albans.

It had threatened to be a good day for Bar debutant Rob Schilling after a blistering start from the home side.

A quick exchange of passes in midfield between the new boy and James Brooking saw a free hit within the St Albans half.

Seizing this opportunity for a quick self-take, Schilling drove into the D and scored with a perfectly placed and well executed reverse hit.

What followed was a strong battle between Bar’s defence and the St Albans forwards, with some classy tackles coming in from the likes of Josh Edge and Ray Li.

Saints did level before half-time from a penalty corner but there were other chances for Miles Tomkins and Mark Turpin as Bar looked to regain the advantage.

It never came though and with five minutes to go a deflected effort handed the game to St Albans.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar beaten late by St Albans despite good debut for Rob Schilling

Josh Edge was Potters Bars man of the match against St Albans. Picture: MELISSA PAGE

Free school meals during holidays called for at Hertfordshire County Council

Free school meals in Hertfordshire. Picture: Michael Penty

Coronavirus: Tier Two ‘only a matter of time’ at current rate says Herts County Council

Hertfordshire County Council has warned Tier 2 is likely at the current rate of infection. Picture: PA WIRE

Welwyn Hatfield restaurants offer free meals over half term for children

The Wellington Pub, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Late winner for Pitstone & Ivinghoe ends Codicote’s perfect start to the season

Perry Price heads towards goal for Codicote against Pitstone & Ivinghoe in SSML Division Two. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR