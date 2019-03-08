Advanced search

Potters Bar head to supermarket to spread the word of bowls

PUBLISHED: 06:25 18 April 2019

Potters Bar Bowls Club's Steve and Diane Jewell were among those helping to promote the club.

Archant

Potters Bar Bowls Club have taken their product to a supermarket – with 12 members working in pairs to talk to customers and sell their sport.

Led by Steve Jewell and his wife Diane, the hope was they could attract new players to The Walk-based club.

Last year eight people attended the open days as a result of the one day at a supermarket.

A spokesman said: “The green and maintenance teams have been working hard over the past three weeks to ensure that everything is in tip-top condition when the season opens on Saturday with the annual President's Day.

“We look forward to welcoming anyone interested in trying the game at two open mornings on Saturday April 27 and Sunday May 5.

“Come along to have a coffee with members at 9.30am before the club coaches take you onto the green. All that is required is a pair of flat-soled shoes, all other equipment will be provided.”

For further information contact Peter Openshaw on 01707 657812.

