Heady heights for Potters Bar as Cambridge win lifts them higher than ever before

Graham Abrey was at the double for Potters Bar against Cambridge City. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

It may be early in the season but a second success in a row for Potters Bar Hockey Club has lifted them to highest ever placing in the East League.

The 3-1 success at home to Cambridge City, on the back of the victory at East London last week, lifts them to third in the Division One table.

Graham Abrey led the way with two while Jonathan Elms, back after missing the win at Lee Valley, got the other.

Chris Chittleborough was also back in the squad while there was a debut for Lewis Parr.

Bar had lost twice to Cambridge last season and were fired up from the word go to put that right.

They won eight short corners in the first period alone but tellingly, they never converted one of them as the sides went into the break tied at 0-0.

One from Abrey just needed a deflection on the post, an intervention that never came, while another from Ed Whybrow was cleared off the line by a defender.

In between Miles Tomkins failed to connect properly with a shot that dribbled wide while a deflected effort from Tom Clarke sailed over the bar.

The same fate befell Hugh Kenney-Herbert with the best chance of the half as he couldn't get enough of his stick onto a Clarke cross.

The half-time team-talk was still positive with skipper Mark Turpin delighted with the work rate and performance of the side.

And buoyed by those words Potters Bar finally found the breakthrough their dominance had deserved just three minutes after the restart.

It came from a short corner with Abrey opting for power, firing an unstoppable shot low and hard into the backboard.

Yet the goal had the undesired effect of waking City from their slumbers and from out of nowhere they equalised, the ball going in off Kenney-Herbert after a save from Ben Balmforth rebounded off him.

But after the visitors had also hit a post Bar restored their lead, Elms getting the final touch to a dangerous Whybrow cross.

The third was from another set-piece, this one a penalty flick confidently dispatched by Abrey.

They could have had a fourth too but Harry Wilkinson's rasping shot from just inside the D bounced back off the upright.