Potters Bar fail Cambridge exam, but seconds within touching distance of title

Ed Whybrow drives forward. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Potters Bar’s men were taught a lesson by Cambridge University seconds during a 5-1 defeat.

Down to a 13-man squad, on a blustery day, they came under early pressure and needed Josh Edge and Hugh Kenney-Herbert to remain firm in defence.

Harvey Edwards sent captain Mark Turpin through on two occasions, but the home keeper made a good save from the second of those.

Ed Whybrow was shown a green card before Cambridge took the lead with slick play through midfield releasing their right winger to enter the D and tee up a teammate from six yards out.

Bar were soon 2-0 down from a short corner move but hit back on the stroke of half time as Tom Clarke latched on to Whybrow’s pass and fired home on his reverse.

However, Cambridge went 3-1 up 15 minutes into the second half following a quick counter-attack and Bar’s Graham Abrey received a yellow card after a robust challenge.

Cambridge piled on the pressure, with Edge scything down an opponent to concede a penalty flick, which was dispatched past Tom Miller and into the top left corner.

The visitors had chances to reply, with Edwards flashing a reverse-stick shot high and wide and Turpin failing to control Edge’s through ball.

Short corner chances went begging also, before Cambridge completed their nap hand as Kenney-Herbert was unable to prevent a tap-in.

Whybrow flashed another late chance wide for Bar, who remain seventh ahead of a clash with eighth-placed Cambridge City.

The seconds took another step towards the Division Four South West title after a 1-1 draw with Harpenden.

Tom Lazer went close within a minute as Rich Pineo controlled midfield and had two good chances of his own.

Christos Votsis hit a post from Lazer’s pass before James McCormick’s quick free hit to Nick Umney led to a cross that Miles Tomkins tucked home.

Sam Penn hit the outside of a post after the restart and Umney had a shot saved, before Penn received a green card.

Harpenden went close from a short corner before levelling on 61 minutes, netting at the second attempt, and Ryan Prygodzicz saw green late on but only defeat at Broxbourne thirds and a 14-goal swing will deny them the title.