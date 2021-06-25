Potters Bar Crusaders enjoy another positive outing as season draws to a close
- Credit: POTTERS BAR CRUSADERS FC
Potters Bar Crusaders U10 Blues hosted near neighbours London Lions in a friendly fixture as their season draws to a close.
The home side were keen to show off their recently acquired skills and development over the last month and they started brightly.
Attacking midfielders Keisi, Ruby and Maddie managed to find some luck down the wings, supplying good crosses for skipper Alexia up front.
At the other end Alice and Diya, as well as goalkeeper Alana, defended any counter-attacks from the Lions and it was the Crusaders who scored first through Keisi.
Tow of the team's newer players, Angel and Taylor, came on from the subs bench to provide speed and composure, the pair continuing to grow and develop into their roles.
Keisi was proving a thorn in the Lions' side and added three more goals late on, one a rocket into the roof of the net Roy Race would have been proud of.
It earned her the player of the match award although in truth there were a number in contention.
Most Read
- 1 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 2 Broadband speeds 15x faster than average set to arrive thanks to major investment
- 3 Local taxi driver says London Ubers are driving him onto universal credit
- 4 Lidl targets new Hertfordshire store locations
- 5 Stunning photos capture the moment Flying Scotsman crosses viaduct
- 6 F9: Filming locations of Vin Diesel's new Fast & Furious 9 movie
- 7 Man charged with murder of his own mother
- 8 Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious 9 cast members talk about their F9: The Fast Saga characters
- 9 ‘Too tall and dominant’ – application to demolish old car dealership to build 111 flats rejected
- 10 'Almost double the population' - Plans unveiled for two adjacent festivals at the same time