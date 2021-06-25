News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Potters Bar Crusaders enjoy another positive outing as season draws to a close

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:45 PM June 25, 2021   
Potters Bar Crusaders U10 girls team photo

Potters Bar Crusaders U10 girls. - Credit: POTTERS BAR CRUSADERS FC

Potters Bar Crusaders U10 Blues hosted near neighbours London Lions in a friendly fixture as their season draws to a close.

The home side were keen to show off their recently acquired skills and development over the last month and they started brightly.

Attacking midfielders Keisi, Ruby and Maddie managed to find some luck down the wings, supplying good crosses for skipper Alexia up front.

At the other end Alice and Diya, as well as goalkeeper Alana, defended any counter-attacks from the Lions and it was the Crusaders who scored first through Keisi.

Tow of the team's newer players, Angel and Taylor, came on from the subs bench to provide speed and composure, the pair continuing to grow and develop into their roles.

Keisi was proving a thorn in the Lions' side and added three more goals late on, one a rocket into the roof of the net Roy Race would have been proud of.

It earned her the player of the match award although in truth there were a number in contention.

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 2 Broadband speeds 15x faster than average set to arrive thanks to major investment
  3. 3 Local taxi driver says London Ubers are driving him onto universal credit
  1. 4 Lidl targets new Hertfordshire store locations
  2. 5 Stunning photos capture the moment Flying Scotsman crosses viaduct
  3. 6 F9: Filming locations of Vin Diesel's new Fast & Furious 9 movie
  4. 7 Man charged with murder of his own mother
  5. 8 Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious 9 cast members talk about their F9: The Fast Saga characters
  6. 9 ‘Too tall and dominant’ – application to demolish old car dealership to build 111 flats rejected
  7. 10 'Almost double the population' - Plans unveiled for two adjacent festivals at the same time
Football
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Furzefield Leisure Centre

Arrest made after dog stolen in suspected knifepoint robbery

Dan Mountney

person
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dad avoids jail after downloading indecent images of children

Dan Mountney

person
Elis Woodford Hatfield

Lucky competition winner bags car and £30,000 prize after ‘year to forget’

Dan Mountney

person
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus