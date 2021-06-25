Potters Bar Crusaders enjoy another positive outing as season draws to a close

Published: 12:45 PM June 25, 2021

Potters Bar Crusaders U10 Blues hosted near neighbours London Lions in a friendly fixture as their season draws to a close.

The home side were keen to show off their recently acquired skills and development over the last month and they started brightly.

Attacking midfielders Keisi, Ruby and Maddie managed to find some luck down the wings, supplying good crosses for skipper Alexia up front.

At the other end Alice and Diya, as well as goalkeeper Alana, defended any counter-attacks from the Lions and it was the Crusaders who scored first through Keisi.

Tow of the team's newer players, Angel and Taylor, came on from the subs bench to provide speed and composure, the pair continuing to grow and develop into their roles.

Keisi was proving a thorn in the Lions' side and added three more goals late on, one a rocket into the roof of the net Roy Race would have been proud of.

It earned her the player of the match award although in truth there were a number in contention.