Girls of Potters Bar Crusaders happy with draw at hot Harpenden

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:17 AM June 18, 2021   
Potters Bar Crusaders U10 girls team photo

All smiles for Potters Bar Crusaders U10 girls. - Credit: POTTERS BAR CRUSADERS FC

Potters Bar Crusaders U10 girls found the heat as oppressive as most but they still managed to grab a draw away to Harpenden.

They had played two days before the trip to Harps, which ended 1-1, and manager Luke Owers admitted the squad looked tired.

They still had chances throughout the contest but the Harpenden keeper was solid when called upon the game got half-time without a goal.

The one worry for Crusaders was the amount of possession given away and this proved their undoing early in the second period as Harpenden opened the scoring.

But that simply spurred the team on to create even more chances with Keisi and Angel probing down the wings and Daisy and Alexia creating havoc up front.

And they got their rewards with two minutes to go after a series of corners, Daisy getting on the end of it.

