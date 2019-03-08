Bar on the move up the table with easy Stortford victory

Potters Bar have rocketed four places up the Saracens Herts Cricket League Premier Division after a comprehensive eight-wicket win at home to Bishop's Stortford.

They now sit fifth, one spot outside of the play-off places, and will be hoping to break into them if they can replicate their form of last year in the red-ball portion of the campaign, where they lost just once in nine games.

The visitors may have struggled with injuries throughout but even a full-strength side would have struggled to contain Bar in this form.

Luke Chapman skippered the team in the absence of Steve Gale and asked the visitors to bat first after winning the toss.

Considering the rain that fell a day earlier, the surface was in excellent shape and it was Potters Bar who took full advantage.

Tom Burslem chipped to square leg for just six and soon after Jigar Mehta claimed the prize wicket of Eddie Ballard.

A good partnership between Reece Hussain and skipper Dominic Chatfield slowly but surely got the visitors back towards posting a testing total.

But that partnership ended after 88 runs when Hussain was bowled for 42 by Luke Chapman and he also took the wicket of Sam Davis to leave Stortford 121-4.

Chatfield batted on though and he completed a fine half-century in 86 balls.

However, the very next delivery brought his demise, adjudged caught behind when from a fair distance away there didn't seem to be a vast amount of bat or appeal involved.

And from there Stortford's innings slowly began to implode, despite Tom Waring's 16 giving the briefest of impetus.

They went from 171-6 to 174 all out in a heartbeat as Bar did well in the field and with the ball.

Chapman finished with 3-37 and there were two wickets each for Mehta and Thilan Walalallawita.

The pursuit of the modest total began rapidly with James Scott and Ben Taylor both finding the fence with regularity.

They were helped that the visitors fielders were starting to struggle with Waring (broken finger) and Davis (foot) meaning they could pick their spots.

Taylor went for 22 as he chipped to mid-off and new boy Rehan Hassan from Enfield, who has replaced the now exited Kazi Hoq, batted nicely for his 20 before he was adjudged leg before.

But Scott continued to plough on. He completed his first half-century of the season in 50 balls and he was joined by Rishi Patel who saw Bar home with some fine boundaries.

He too made 50, but three balls quicker than Scott, however, the opener went on to finish with 80, crafted from 97 balls and featuring 10 fours and one six.

And there was more good news further down the club with a clean sweep of wins.

The seconds also won by eight wickets against Southgate Adelaide while the thirds had a four-wicket success at Barnet.

The fourths completed a perfect day by 25 runs at home to Hertingfordbury.