Potters Bar go clear at the top after a comfortable and dominant win in the West Herts murk

Jigar Mehta bowled superbly in Potters Bars win at West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Potters Bar took a giant step forward in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division – simply by being able to get their game at West Herts played to a positive finish.

They were one of just eight games across the league on Saturday that did and with the match between rivals Radlett and Welwyn Garden City falling foul of the weather, Bar’s eight-wicket success puts them 15 points clear after five rounds of the truncated nine to be played.

It also stretched their unbeaten run to 18 and came in a dominant display at the Watford-based club.

There was a delay for mist and light drizzle to clear and when it did skipper Steve Gale won the toss and inserted the hosts on a rock-hard pitch.

The visitors started fast, new-ball partnership Teddy Duke and Jigar Mehta tearing in to West Herts, and they never let up for the rest of the afternoon.

Alistair Lewis was first to go, bowled by Duke for two, and two catches for keeper Ashane Wijesuriya left the hosts at 16-3.

Mehta got his first wicket as he had Arjun Patel caught at second slip for 10 and he then bowled Mane for a duck.

At 20-5 the hosts could have crumbled but to their credit they battled on.

Amandeep Dhaliwal batted nicely, sharing partnerships of 32 and 43 with Tom Stock and Harry Kendal, as they crabbed towards the 100 mark.

However, wickets continued to tumble in the murky conditions and although Dhaliwal completed his 50 in 71 balls both he and Harry Kendal went in consecutive deliveries to leave West Herts 95-8.

Another late flurry of runs from Bill Gage (29) and skipper Ian Gurney pushed them on again but Gale accounted for both as they were dismissed for 144.

Mehta finished on 4-23 and Duke 3-20 while Gale had 2-55. Bradley Sayers was the other wicket taker.

It was now a race against time for Bar to get to the 20-over mark and constitute an innings but in the truth the weather was their only worry.

In the end they wrapped things up in the 27th over after Pat Scott and Wijesuriya had put on 56 in 63 balls for the opening wicket.

Wijesuriya went for 25 but Scott ploughed on, eventually out for 64 in 72 balls, a knock that included two fours and six sixes.

Reece Hussain added 40 and Charlie Scott was with him at the end.

Potters Bar are back at home on Saturday when they host Totteridge Millhillians.