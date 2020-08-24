Totteridge Millhillians finally end Potters Bar’s long unbeaten run with narrow and exciting win

Luke Chapman took three wickets and hit 29 runs but Potters Bar still lost to Totteridge Millhillians. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Potters Bar finally succumbed to defeat at the 19th time of the asking – going down in an extremely tight contest at home to Totteridge Millhillians by just six runs.

The run had gone on for 14 months but the reverse means that with two games to go in the truncated Herts Cricket League Premier Division season, Bar are now second to WGC despite having the same number of points, while Radlett are three points behind in third and Totteridge themselves a further 15 points behind that.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl on what was, as expected, a very slow pitch.

They had instant success too, Jigar Mehta clean bowling the dangerous Ben Howgego with the fourth ball and Teddy Duke removing Jonathan Miles four balls later, all with no score on the board.

Two good catching chances were skewed through the slips not long after without a hand being laid on either and that proved pivotal as Simon Webster and Shaun O’Brien set about rescuing the innings.

The pair put on 86 for the third wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by James Scott but Webster ploughed on and was eventually dismissed after missing a Luke Chapman delivery and being stumped by Ashane Wijesuriya for 95.

That left Totteridge on 184-6 and with a late flurry of runs, Sam Smith hitting 20 and Matt Fletcher on 22 not out, they reached 237-8 after their 45 overs.

Chapman led the Bar attack with 3-56 and their response, like their bowling, got off to a flier with their 50 coming in the seventh over.

Steve Gale went for 33 and Reece Hussain made 47 but despite some good partnerships, the run rate began to slow and as the overs ticked away, it become more apparent that Bar needed to find the boundary a little more.

Hussain’s departure meant they required 66 in 60 balls and with Chapman carrying on his form with the bat that reduced to 27 in 18.

It was 14 by the last over and they managed seven but again the ball never reached the rope as Totteridge deservedly won the game thanks in part to some outstanding ground fielding.

For Bar there is comfort from the fact that simple improvements in some areas can be made and they will look to do just that at Hertford on Saturday.