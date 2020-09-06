Stunning win over Radlett puts Potters Bar on course for a second successive title

Potters Bar could be celebrating another Herts Cricket League title after victory over Radlett.

Potters Bar stand on the cusp of retaining their Herts Cricket League Premier Division title after a stunning and nerve-shredding game against Radlett.

It was billed as a winner-takes-all contest and while it was always expected to be enthralling, nobody thought it would be quite as tight and quite as low scoring.

Just 227 was scored across the whole afternoon as Bar scrambled home by just seven runs.

It leaves them top of the pile and holding an 18-point lead over Totteridge Millhillians with only one game of the truncated campaign to go, that away to North Mymms on Saturday.

The bowlers were expected to be the start but after winning the toss and opting to bat, the hosts made a nightmare start.

Pat Scott perfectly picked out Randeep Sanghera at long leg and Reece Hussain and Ashane Wijesuriya quickly followed Bar’s leading scorer back to the pavilion at 36-3.

And that was the story of the entire innings with the only mainstay being Steve Gale, the skipper playing with a fair bit of belligerence and determination as he slowly edged towards his 50.

He would be the final wicket to fall after being bowled by Kabir Toor for 68, leaving Bar all out for just 112.

Luke Chapman was the only other man to get to double figures with 11 while for Radlett it was Middlesex’s new signing Josh De Caries with 3-17, although Toor managed 3-22 and there were two wickets each for Noah Chapman and Athony Hill.

Potters Bar’s hopes were lifted early in reply, Jigar Mehta claiming the wicket of Dominic Chatfield for just two, but at 61-2 it seemed only a matter of time before Radlett took the win.

However, the introduction of Teddy Duke to bowl in tandem with Chapman changed the game dramatically.

Six wickets fell in 45 ball and with just 16 runs added.

Chapman’s incredible spell of 5-11 was now at but Radlett’s hopes seemed to rest with Sanghera.

He and Hill helped push the score onto 96 but Brad Sayers trapped him leg before for nine and it meant Radlett’s goal was 17 with one wicket remaining.

They added three in the next over before Hill then launched a huge six into The Walk.

Three balls later though a swing and a miss saw his wickets tumble to complete a remarkable victory for Potters Bar.