Potters Bar champions again after big win over North Mymms

Teddy Duke took four wickets as North Mymms were bowled out quickly by Potters Bar. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Potters Bar made it back-to-back Herts Cricket League Premier Division titles in style – with a crushing defeat of neighbours North Mymms.

They knew they could still lift the crown without winning, as long as they claimed enough bonus points.

But after setting the visitors a target of 236, Bar rattled through the line-up in a little more than 20 overs, bowling them out for just 57 and winning by 178 runs.

It may be a title earned in a truncated season, team sonly played half of the usual 18 fixtures, but it was still hard fought and four teams went into the day with varying odds of topping the division.

In the end Bar’s record was played nine, won eight as they finished 18 points clear of Totteridge Millhillians in second.

Radlett and Welwyn Garden City were third and fourth.

For Mymms, this was a year to forget as they failed to win a single game.

The one saving grace is with no relegation this year, they live to fight another day and will hope to have learned the relevant lessons come next season.

They started well enough with the wicket of Pat Scott coming in the second over, Nathan Stiffin finding the stumps, but the home side pushed on and when Ashane Wijesuriya was trapped lbw by Adam Davies for 50, Bar had reached 196-6.

His partner in crime for the 77-run sixth-wicket partnership had been James Scott who was next man out, but not before he had hit 57 from 44 deliveries.

Bar were all out in the 41st over with Davies the pick of the Mymms bowlers, claiming 3-31, while James Doyle took 2-38.

But any hopes they had of claiming a shock win were all but over inside the opening two overs.

Dan Millard was bowled by Jigar Mehta on the fifth delivery and Harry Cobb went in the next over, with Mymms left at 2-2.

Jack Cobb could only add two before he was out in the fifth and by the time 14 overs had been bowled, the game was all but finished at 27-6.

Teddy Duke came in to wrap things up with 4-18, while Mehta (2-11), Luke Chapman (2-10), James Scott (1-13) and Steve Gale (1-4) were the rest of the outstanding bowlers.

Dharmajajsinh Jhala and Rhys Wynne were the only two players from Mymms to reach double figures.

