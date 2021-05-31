Potters Bar edge home after tense and nervy affair against Hoddesdon

Published: 5:00 PM May 31, 2021

Luke Chapman was among the wickets for Potters Bar in their win over Hoddesdon. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar made it two wins from their two completed home games but this success over a talented and feisty Hoddesdon side was a nervy affair at times.

In the end just nine runs separated the two teams, Bar's Luke Chapman claiming the final wicket with the last ball of the 46th over.

The pitch at The Walk was painfully slow after the rain of the May but it led to a game that ebbed and flowed and was actually a seamer's dream.

Hoddesdon had a decent start and had claimed three wickets for the loss of just 29 runs, Bar struggling at a mere two an over.

They picked up ever so slightly but at 72-4 and 20 overs left, Steve Gale out for 22, anything over 140 was going to be a godsend.





Miguel Machado's 90-minute vigil ended on 25 and Blaine Bannister went 11 balls later but 24 from James Scott and 14 between Brad Sayers and Teddy Duke from the last 11 balls got Potters Bar to 151-8.

They still knew they had to bowl well though and a good start was imperative.

They got it too as Jigar Mehta and Scott claimed wickets to leave Hoddesdon 8-2.

Scott claimed another shortly after but Jayden Broodryk was batting nicely and looked in utter control.

He nudged the ball around the park eventually going on to make 54 before Chapman claimed his wicket.

The problem was at the other end though, with Hoddesdon losing wickets all too regularly.

The Bar fielding was impressive too, Mehta taking an excellent running one-handed catch before Bannister was introduced into the attack.

He took Rob Jones for 27 and then dismissed Luke Monger leg and Matt Varner as Hoddesdon found themselves 137-8.

Broodryk completed an excellent 50 in 112 balls before Chapman ended his stay but with one wicket left and plenty of overs, Hoddesdon only needed 12 runs.

But they added just two more as the hosts snuck across the winning line.

Bannister was the star with 3-20 while Chapman finished with 3-35 and Scott 2-43.

The result leaves them tied at the top of the Premier Division on 70 points with Harpenden who they visit on Saturday.