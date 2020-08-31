Title showdown set for Potters Bar thanks to Hertford success

Skipper Steve Gale top-scored for Potters Bar against Hertford. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar set up a probable championship decider with Radlett thanks to a 22-run win at Hertford in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division – although they had the rain to thank for part of it.

The hosts were making a good first of chasing down Bar’s 201-9, thanks predominantly to the efforts of Sam Davis and James Leather.

But those exertions were hampered by the constant drizzle that fell in the latter stages of the afternoon at Balls Park and when the umpires finally took the teams off the field after 32 overs with Bar still 22 runs up according to the DLS figure, it proved the final act of the game.

It means that with two games to go in the truncated season Bar are back on top, three points ahead of Saturday’s opponents with the pair now pulling away from Totteridge Millhillians and Welwyn Garden City in third and fourth.

Bar had lost the toss on what was expected to be a slow pitch following the midweek rain and they were soon in trouble as Pat Scott was bowled by ex-Bar colt Andrew Knight for just five.

Steve Gale proved to be the only one who looked at ease on the surface as he sped to 42 before becoming the first of Adam Carlson’s victims.

The Hertford man produced a fine and unexpected spell of seam bowling, accounting for Reece Hussain, Ashane Wijesuriya and Charlie Scott to leave Bar at 90-5.

He made it five wickets with the removal of new Middlesex star Thilan Walallawita, finishing on 5-26.

Rishi Patel made 34 and when Teddy Duke went clean bowled next ball, Bar were in deep trouble at 124-8, and it was only a dogged 61-run partnership between Luke Chapman (34) and Bradley Sayers (32*) that dragged the score up to and above the 200 mark.

Bar set about the hosts quickly in reply and in their charge to get above 20 overs and make the result stand saw Hertford reduced to 39-5 after 16.

Sayers and Chapman both took one wicket each, the latter also claiming a sharp catch, but Jigar Mehta was the main threat with 2-18 in seven overs.

That was when Davis and Leather got together and the pair were still there when the rain arrived for the last time, Davis unbeaten on 36 and Leather 32 not out.

But with the win secured Bar will now switch their focus to Radlett and a repeat of last year’s play-off final.