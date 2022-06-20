Potters Bar hit top spot after dodging the rain drops and taming Hertford

Steve Gale has been in reinvigorated form this season for Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar roared to the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after a convincing win at home to Hertford.

The eight-wicket success moves them above Radlett who were, like many in the league, handcuffed by the wet weather that closed in over the course of the day.

A cold and dank day had begun in glorious sunshine though and bottom club Hertford opted to bat on winning the toss.

After a brief wobble at 11-2, Bailey Eustance and Fayaz Homyoon slowly edged the score forward, adding just 21 in the first 17 overs, before the former cut loose with eight boundaries in 12 balls.

It got them to 74-2 before rain brought lunch at 85-4.

Bar cleaned up well after the resumption and with Teddy Duke breaking his week-old record take with 4-12 in 11 overs, as well as 3-43 for Anmol Maheshram and two wickets for Luke Chapman, leaving him one shy of 150 league wickets for the club, Hertford were all out for 132.

They had 63 overs to reach the target but while it was achieved in relative comfort, the winning runs coming in the 35th over, the innings got to a horrible start with Josh Matthews out to the second delivery.

It got even worse when James Seward departed at the end of the third over to leave them on 1-2 but that was where their fortunes turned.

And with Reece Hussain and Steve Gale in tandem, the home side began to edge closer to the win.

Apart from a little wobble, Hussain batted as well as he has in the three seasons he's been at the club.

His partner in crime has found a new position at number four that suits him perfectly and which has reinvigorated him.

The pair saw it through to the tea break at 83-2 with 50 needed in more than 37 overs, and when they returned they sowed things up in just 46 balls.

Hussain ended unbeaten on 89, his third half century of the campaign, and Gale with 39.

They go to third-placed Hoddesdon on Saturday.

A 50 from Mike Palmer wasn't enough as the seconds lost by 10 wickets to Northwood in Division Two B and the fourths went down by five wickets at leaders North Enfield in Division 10 South.

The thirds also lost against Luton Town & Indians.