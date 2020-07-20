Potters Bar off to winning start as unbeatable form in limited overs game continues at Harpenden

P Scott bowls in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Reigning Herts Cricket League Premier Division champions Potters Bar may be defending their title over a truncated season but they still got it off to a winning start.

Latham batting in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Latham batting in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

They eased to a seven-wicket success at Harpenden, their eighth pink ball victory in a row.

Four wickets from Luke Chapman set the tone after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat but it was Pat Scott who was the hero, carrying his bat for an unbeaten 108 as Bar reached their target with more than seven overs in hand.

They didn’t have it all their own way though, certainly not in the opening stages as Harpenden took full advantage of any apparent ring rust.

Nick Lamb and James Latham in particular were the men to profit, speeding to a 50 partnership in 61 balls, the latter completing his own half century in just 58 balls.

Scott’s introduction brought a breakthrough, however, as he bowled Lamb for 26 and Chapman soon enticed Jake Pankhurst to hole out to mid-off where debutant Reece Hussain took his first catch in Bar colours.

Andrew Neal appeared to be breathing fresh impetus into the Harpenden batting but just as he was getting settled, Latham was finally bowled out for 67 as he tried a sweep.

Neal did manage to build a 65-run partnership with Scott Galloway but when he was caught excellently by Teddy Duke, and followed one run later by his partner, Harpenden collapsed from 193-4 to 194-7.

Chapman snaffled the last wickets to end with figures of 4-45 while Harpenden set 236-8.

Bar’s response was in trouble early as Charlie Scott was trapped with the score on eight but Hussain, signed from Premier Division rivals Bishop’s Stortford, and Pat Scott totally changed the flow of the game with a partnership of 145.

It ended when Hussain was on 64, the victim of a direct hit from Latham, but Rishi Patel (26) came in and hit four boundaries as he ushered Pat Scott towards his third Potters Bar century, the second against Harpenden.

That arrived after a scampered two to long off, his final score coming from 110 deliveries, and he was joined at the end by another debutant, Miguel Machado.

Neal took one wicket for Harps, as did Zaid Kureshi, but it wasn’t enough.

J Scott celebrates catching out Harpenden’s Axon in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO J Scott celebrates catching out Harpenden’s Axon in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

J Scott catches a wayward shot from Harpenden’s Axon in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO J Scott catches a wayward shot from Harpenden’s Axon in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Potters Bar players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chapman prepares to bowl in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO Chapman prepares to bowl in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

P Scott bowling in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO P Scott bowling in the league match between Harpenden 1st XI and Potters Bar 1st XI at Harpenden Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

