Form guys continue to roar as Potters Bar beat North Mymms

Potters Bar skipper Steve Gale led his side to a sixth win in seven games with victory against North Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar's superb run of form continued with a resounding 138-run victory over derby rivals North Mymms.

It was their sixth win in the last seven games and cements their third place in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division.

Mymms meanwhile have slipped down to sixth but just 15 points behind the play-off places.

The success was built on a fine batting display by Bar before some superb bowling finished the Home Farm side off early.

They had won the toss and inserted Bar on a surface expected to be difficult because of the overnight rain.

But the hosts paid little heed to that and thanks to skipper Steve Gale and Charlie Scott, they got off to a solid start.

They reached 57 before Scott nibbled at one from Richard Oxley and Rehan Hussain followed shortly after without scoring.

But a fine attacking innings from Rishi Patel, finding the boundary six times and clearing the ropes a further three, kept them going.

He was finally out for 43 from 31 balls and Gale completed his second league fifty of the season to put them in command at lunch.

The captain was finally out for 58 but Patrick (60) and James Scott (49*), along with a first half-century from Ashane Wijesuriya (54) took them to a testing 301-6 in their 60 overs.

Without the likes of skipper Nesan Jeyaratnam, Steve Snell, Imran Qayyum and Rhys Wynne, Mymms were seemingly up against it but they got off to an amazing start thanks to Hamza Ahmed.

He produced a staggering assault on a beleaguered Thilan Walallawita, scoring 28 off the first over.

The problem came at the other end.

Hamza Qayyum was run out after quick reactions from Wijesuriya and Neil Bamford, Dan Millard and Andy Lewis were all out by the time the score hit 66.

Ahmed was still plugging away with clever deflections replacing the big shots but wickets continued to tumble and by the time Walallawita finally got the opener, after a superb 82 in 65 balls, Mymms were 122-7.

And Bar wrapped up the innings with Luke Chapman taking 4-33 and Walallawita and Jigar Mehta managing to take two wickets each.