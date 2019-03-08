Club finals weekend prove Jewell in the crown for Potters Bar's Diane
PUBLISHED: 16:41 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 16 September 2019
Archant
Potters Bar Bowls Club's finals weekend proved as thrilling as ever and a great day for club captain Diane Jewell.
She reached five finals and was triumphant in three of them including the Barker Cup which she secured with a 21-10 win over Pat Feeney.
In total 26 members competed for the 17 trophies while others acted as markers, scorers or just fans in general.
In order to encourage newer bowlers to enter the club competitions, an Australian Pairs challenge for the Tansey Cup was introduced, named after long-standing club member and coach Roy Tansey who died earlier this year.
The first winners were Chris Gregory and David Sparrow who defeated Janet O'Hagan and Mike Birchell.
Richard Pearce managed to get the better of Martin Eccleshall with a 21-15 victory in the men's Championship, adding that title to his Sawyer Cup win over David Salmon.
Prior to the weekend, the Vets had returned from Winchmore Hill with the Henry Rose Cup after beating Broomfield.
The full list of club winners:
Championship - Richard Pearce
Jones Cup - Barry Woodman
Sawyer Cup - Richard Pearce
Hicks Cup - Jan Southwell
Medlock Cup - Colin Malone
Lewin Shied - Chris Budden & Brian Vince
Hayward Cup - David Arnold & Ron Golden
St Albans Salver - Ron Golden
Barker Cup - Diane Jewell
Ladies Debut Cup - Jean Scott
Theobalds Cup - Pam Rodgers
Jubilee Cup - Diane Jewell
Wagtail - Diane Jewell
Collins Trophy - Janice Gower & Barry Woodman
Partridge Cup - Barry Woodman
Hodgkinson - Anita Bowman & Beryl Burbridge
Tansey Cup - Chris Gregory & David Sparrow