Club finals weekend prove Jewell in the crown for Potters Bar's Diane

Chis Gregory and David Sparrow (right) beat Mike Birchell and Janet O'Hagan (left) in the inaugural Tansey Cup at Potters Bar Bowls Club. Archant

Potters Bar Bowls Club's finals weekend proved as thrilling as ever and a great day for club captain Diane Jewell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Potters Bar Bowls Club's victorious Henry Rose Cup team. Potters Bar Bowls Club's victorious Henry Rose Cup team.

She reached five finals and was triumphant in three of them including the Barker Cup which she secured with a 21-10 win over Pat Feeney.

In total 26 members competed for the 17 trophies while others acted as markers, scorers or just fans in general.

In order to encourage newer bowlers to enter the club competitions, an Australian Pairs challenge for the Tansey Cup was introduced, named after long-standing club member and coach Roy Tansey who died earlier this year.

The first winners were Chris Gregory and David Sparrow who defeated Janet O'Hagan and Mike Birchell.

Richard Pearce managed to get the better of Martin Eccleshall with a 21-15 victory in the men's Championship, adding that title to his Sawyer Cup win over David Salmon.

Prior to the weekend, the Vets had returned from Winchmore Hill with the Henry Rose Cup after beating Broomfield.

The full list of club winners:

Championship - Richard Pearce

Jones Cup - Barry Woodman

Sawyer Cup - Richard Pearce

Hicks Cup - Jan Southwell

Medlock Cup - Colin Malone

Lewin Shied - Chris Budden & Brian Vince

Hayward Cup - David Arnold & Ron Golden

St Albans Salver - Ron Golden

Barker Cup - Diane Jewell

Ladies Debut Cup - Jean Scott

Theobalds Cup - Pam Rodgers

Jubilee Cup - Diane Jewell

Wagtail - Diane Jewell

Collins Trophy - Janice Gower & Barry Woodman

Partridge Cup - Barry Woodman

Hodgkinson - Anita Bowman & Beryl Burbridge

Tansey Cup - Chris Gregory & David Sparrow