Opening day smiles in the sunshine for Potters Bar Bowls Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:30 PM April 26, 2021   
Potters Bar Bowls Club men's captain for 2021, Richard Winn

Richard Winn, seen in 2016, is the men's captain at Potters Bar Bowls Club for the 2021 season. - Credit: PBBC

Bowling returned to Potters Bar as the town's bowls club dusted off their kit and ventured onto the green for the first time in 2021.

The Walk-based club’s opening day took place on Saturday under blue skies and warm spring sunshine but there were differences to normal.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 24 players are allowed on the green at any one time and to allow as many members to play as possible to play, three sessions were organised, spread throughout the day.

Jean Scott (left) is the ladies' captain of Potters Bar Bowls Club for 2021

Jean Scott (left) is the captain of the ladies' section at Potters Bar Bowls Club for the 2021 season. - Credit: PBBC

Players booked their chosen time slot and were then placed into teams with the club captains, this year Richard Winn and Jean Scott, selecting who goes where as usual.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "The green and maintenance teams have worked very hard throughout the winter months installing new fencing around the perimeter, a mammoth task but a job well done.

"Despite the cold weather and excessive rain in the early part of the year the green was maintained on a regular basis with aeration and treatment.

"It looked perfect on opening day and played really well."

Bowls
Potters Bar News

