Newest member of Potters Bar Bowls Club honours club stalwart Brian Hamshere

PUBLISHED: 06:14 09 September 2020

Potters Bar Bowls Club's Terry White with his creation, named Brian in honour of Brian Hamshere.

Archant

Potters Bar Bowls Club has admitted a new member in memory of a club stalwart.

Brian Hamshere was the maintenance manager at The Walk-based outfit for 10 years but lost his fight against illness two months ago.

He was well known for his unique wit and the maintenance team wanted that to be an everlasting part of their work.

And when Terry White found some old woods in his garage, he put them to use as the club’s newest member, who has naturally been christened Brian.

And under his watchful eye there were a number of adapted competitions to view.

Diane Jewell advanced after a very tight semi-final with Iris Geers and will play the winner of the Anita Bowman and Dee Lawrence clash.

Barry Woodman is also through to the final of the men’s singles after beating Dave Sparrow. He will play either Chris Budden or Richard Pearce with the games set for Saturday.

