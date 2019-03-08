Potters Bar Bowls Club gearing up for anniversary season

Potters Bar Bowls Club's president for 2019, Bill Burrows, alongside his predecessor Susie Thurlow. Archant

The start of a milestone season at Potters Bar Bowls club has been set for April 20.

It will mark The Walk-based club’s 90th season, following their formation in 1929.

And the opening day will also be a personal celebration for new president Bill Burrows as he celebrates his 80th birthday on the opening day.

And he will be front and centre in the traditional curtain-raiser to the season, the President’s Day, which sees club members split randomly into teams for a game spread over 18 ends.

Burrows will also be hoping to raise plenty of money for his chosen charity for the year, the Herts & Essex Air Ambulance.

The club will also be throwing open their doors to allow members of the public to try their hand at the sport.

They will hold open days on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, May 5.

Coffee will be available from 9.30am on both days with the event starting at 10am.