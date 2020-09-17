Adapted maybe but still a successful finals day for Potters Bar Bowls Club

Barry Woodman with Potters Bar Bowls Club president Jan Southwell. Archant

It may have been slightly different to years gone by but Potters Bar Bowls Club still enjoyed a successful finals day.

In total there were four finals played in the sunshine, with members welcomed by president Jan Southwell.

The special COVID-19 competitions were organised by Chris Budden and Beryl Burbridge and the former was the winner of the men’s pairs along with Andrew Billington, beating Steve Jewell and Mike Teal.

Diane Berry and Penny Billington beat Gill Marshall and Janet O’Hagon in the ladies’ pairs while Diane Jewell won the singles by beating Anita Bowman.

Barry Woodman lifted the Harry White Cup, presented to the club by Sheila, Harry’s widow, by beating Richard Pearce for the men’s singles title.

And a successful weekend ended with Pam Rodgers becoming St Albans & District champion, defeating Rhianna Russell from Welwyn & District.