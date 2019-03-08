Advanced search

Another successful year at Potters Bar Bowls Club closes with annual captain's day

PUBLISHED: 15:51 25 September 2019

Jean Scott, Steve Hipperson and president Bill Burrows before the final game of Potters Bar Bowls Club's season.

Potters Bar Bowls Club celebrated the end of another successful season with the annual captain's day game.

Over 60 took part in the match which saw the president's team clinch victory over the captain's side once more, losing on just two of the seven rinks.

The match and the day as a whole was also a chance for The Walk-based club to hand over the fruits of their fund-raising efforts, which this year went to the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

In total £2,000 was raised through various functions and events and representatives from the EHAA were only too happy to receive the cheque.

Speeches from men's skipper Steve Hipperson and ladies' captain Di Jewell thanked members for their support and recognised the work of the bar and catering staff, the green and maintenance teams as well as their vice captains Richard Winn and Jean Scott.

