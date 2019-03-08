Sayers makes Bar feel like dancing as Brad sends them into the play-offs with win

Teddy Duke was among the wickets for Potters Bar as they beat Luton Town & Indians. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Potters Bar will contest the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-offs full of confidence as they stretched their run of form to just one defeat in 13 games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest unbeaten fixture was a thoroughly deserved 77-run win at home to Luton Town & Indians.

They got off to decent start after winning the toss before losing Pat Scott for 18, but only after he went beyond the 2,000 league run mark for the Bar.

The partnership of the match followed though and it was a classy one too as Steve Gale and Rehan Hassan put the visitors to the sword with a stand of 104.

It ended with Gale's wicket but only after adding 64. Rishi Patel thumped a quick 26, complete with a six and two fours, but Luton started to take pace off the ball and began to take wickets at regular intervals in the last 10 overs.

Charlie Scott was run out for 15 and Hassan perished for a fine 91 as he picked out the safe hands of ex-Bar batter Zawar Hussain at long on.

James Scott was leg before for four, the same score Luke Chapman managed before being stumped, and after thinking they would get to 300 at one point, 17 off 14 balls from Ashane Wijesuriya ensured they ended above the 250-mark with 258-8 from their 50 overs.

Luton wanted a strong and positive star but it never really happened as they limped to 79-6.

A breezy partnership of 32 between Suleiman Mohammed and Sajjad Homyoon was the best they had until the weather and a fine 69 from Adnan Bashir gave them hope of something incredible.

And while the win was a long shot the bonus points which could mean the difference between a relegation play-off or safety weren't.

That knock with seven fours and a six came from 76 balls and earned them eight points, leaving them one clear of West Herts with one game to go.

But they were all out for 181 thanks to best figures for the club for Bradley Sayers who finished on 4-31.

A couple of wickets for James Scott and Jigar Mehta and a wicket each for Teddy Duke and Pat Scott completed a good day.