Potters Bar hold their nerve to clinch late win over Radlett

Potters Bar's Luke Chapman took four wickets as they beat league leaders Radlett. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar clinched a dramatic Herts Cricket League Premier Division victory over Radlett with just four minutes remaining.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Batting first they had set 291-9 in 60 overs, a total the league leaders never looked like getting to.

But they still harboured hopes of batting out to the draw and with 17 overs and one hour left, they still had four wickets in hand.

And with just under 10 minutes to go, they were hanging on to two of them.

But two wickets from Thilan Walallawita in two balls ensured Bar snatched the win and moved third in the table.

Bar rode their luck at times in the early stages of their innings, having been put into bat by Radlett skipper Kabir Toor, but from there they produced positive and watchful batting.

Steve Gale hit 41, Rehan Hassan got 49 and 34 from Rishi Patel took them to 143-3 at lunch and a fine 84-run partnership between Pat Scott (60) and James Scott (25) took Bar beyond their initial 250 target and to their final total.

To Radlett's credit they showed little sign of being daunted by the chase and started with gusto, openers Fraser Crawford and Chris Arul blasting seven boundaries in the first five overs.

However, Jigar Mehta got Crawford to snick one behind for 23 and Arul edged to second slip for 17 to give Teddy Duke a wicket.

The big breakthrough came as Radlett lost three wickets in five balls.

Luke Chapman came in and took the scalps of Joe Cooke and Nathan Smith while Mehta accounted for Adil Zareef.

Chapman's third wicket was the prized capture of Toor but Tom Jenkins and Will Wright batted sensibly and began to drop anchor.

They put on 78 in 120 balls before Jenkins went for 54.

Another wicket came the way of Walallawita but Wright, now in tandem with Randeep Sanghera, seemed to be steering Radlett to the draw.

They blocked eight maidens in a row but the end finally came with as the glances at the clock became more and more anxious.

Chapman finished with 4-27 and Walallawita took 3-30 but the plaudits were directed to the entire team as they got a thoroughly well-deserved 126-run victory.

Bar travel to Hertford on Saturday.