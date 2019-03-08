Advanced search

Another win over the champions as Potters Bar get set for play-offs in style

PUBLISHED: 18:53 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 09 September 2019

Luke Chapman took four wickets for Potters Bar at Radlett. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Luke Chapman took four wickets for Potters Bar at Radlett. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Potters Bar concluded the regular season with a convincing 48-run win over Herts Cricket League Premier Division champions Radlett.

The victory at Cobden Hill means Bar have lost just one of the last 14 games and are undefeated in 11.

And the confidence will be sky high as they travel to Welwyn Garden City for the play-off semi-final on Saturday.

This was the second victory over Radlett, half of their total losses this year, and from the minute they were put into bat, Bar were on top.

Steve Gale perished on 25 but only after becoming the club's leading run scorer.

Meanwhile his partner Pat Scott was going like an express train until he was derailed on 90.

Even so Bar were on 178-2 and they took that onto 236-3 with Rehan Hassan making 74.

A score beyond 300 looked a possibility but even with 46 not out from the pace slowed and they finished on 280-6 in their 50 overs.

Abdulrahim Mulla (3-62) and skipper Kabir Toor (2-54) were the main wicket takers.

But Radlett, fresh from their title success seven days earlier, got off to a slow start in reply and never really recovered.

Tom Jenkins was clean bowled by James Scott for 16 and the prized wicket of Toor for just three came as Teddy Duke deflected a firm straight drive from Josh de Caires onto the stumps.

He proved Radlett's one bright spark but was in desperate need of support and while he got some from Fraser Crawford (31) and Chris Arul (31), the run rate rose to eight an over as the talented youngster ran out of capable partners.

From there Bar simply tightened up in the field and eased their way to the victory.

Luke Chapman took four wickets to end up with 39 league victims and there were two scalps for Jigar Mehta who finished with 30 for the year.

De Caires was finally out for 97 and the win was wrapped up.

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Dumping at charity shops could mean fines of £300

Flytipping outside Isabel Hospice in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Dumping at charity shops could mean fines of £300

Flytipping outside Isabel Hospice in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Another win over the champions as Potters Bar get set for play-offs in style

Luke Chapman took four wickets for Potters Bar at Radlett. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Dance festival in Welwyn raises over £7,000 for disadvantaged kids

Party in the Paddock 2019 held at The Robin Hood & Little John, Rabley Heath, Welwyn with all proceeds going to Dance Aid. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar councillor’s use of ‘bent over and took it’ phrase did not breach code of conduct, says county council report

Cllr Morris Bright, who represents Potters Bar West and Shenley for Herts County Council, and is the leader of Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

FA Cup: Potters Bar handed Hornchurch test in second qualifying round

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO

Discover Hertford at heritage weekend walks, talks and open days

A medieval encampment will take over Hertford Castle on Sunday, September 15 as part of Heritage Open Days 2019. Picture: Hertford Town Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists