Another win over the champions as Potters Bar get set for play-offs in style

Luke Chapman took four wickets for Potters Bar at Radlett. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Potters Bar concluded the regular season with a convincing 48-run win over Herts Cricket League Premier Division champions Radlett.

The victory at Cobden Hill means Bar have lost just one of the last 14 games and are undefeated in 11.

And the confidence will be sky high as they travel to Welwyn Garden City for the play-off semi-final on Saturday.

This was the second victory over Radlett, half of their total losses this year, and from the minute they were put into bat, Bar were on top.

Steve Gale perished on 25 but only after becoming the club's leading run scorer.

Meanwhile his partner Pat Scott was going like an express train until he was derailed on 90.

Even so Bar were on 178-2 and they took that onto 236-3 with Rehan Hassan making 74.

A score beyond 300 looked a possibility but even with 46 not out from the pace slowed and they finished on 280-6 in their 50 overs.

Abdulrahim Mulla (3-62) and skipper Kabir Toor (2-54) were the main wicket takers.

But Radlett, fresh from their title success seven days earlier, got off to a slow start in reply and never really recovered.

Tom Jenkins was clean bowled by James Scott for 16 and the prized wicket of Toor for just three came as Teddy Duke deflected a firm straight drive from Josh de Caires onto the stumps.

He proved Radlett's one bright spark but was in desperate need of support and while he got some from Fraser Crawford (31) and Chris Arul (31), the run rate rose to eight an over as the talented youngster ran out of capable partners.

From there Bar simply tightened up in the field and eased their way to the victory.

Luke Chapman took four wickets to end up with 39 league victims and there were two scalps for Jigar Mehta who finished with 30 for the year.

De Caires was finally out for 97 and the win was wrapped up.