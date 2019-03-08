Bar batsmen prove Lamb's to slaughter as ex-colt runs riot

Potters Bar came crashing back to earth in the Saracens Herts League after a big defeat against Harpenden.

Buoyed by two good wins, they slumped to a 141-run loss against lowly Harps at The Walk.

Putting the visitors into bat, they saw Tom Beasley make a positive start before Teddy Duke found the edge of Nick Lamb's bat and then bowled Aussie Aaron Burrage next ball to make it 43-2.

Beasley (45) remained positive alongside Scott Galloway before he was bowled by Luke Chapman and Ashane Wijesuriya ran out Alex Axon to make it 108-4.

Andrew Neal was trapped lbw as Harps reached lunch at 124-5, but Galloway reached his 650 from 69 balls and shared stands of 42 and 47 with Gus Laws-Mathers and Dan Bradley.

Galloway fell for a fine 79 and Paul McGee (4-24) had late success to dismiss Harpenden for 219.

And Bar began well enough in reply as Steve Gale and James Scott survived the early over.

Burrage got rid of Gale for 16, as he skied a leading edge to point, and James Scott edged to Axon next ball to make it 30-2.

Rehan Hassan and Rishi Patel got the Bar innings back on track, but disaster struck when former club colt Lamb brought himself into the Harpenden attack.

Lamb produced a stunning spell of bowling to surpass anything previously achieved in his long and established career as Bar collapsed.

Hassan edged to slip and Patel followed in similar fashion to leave Bar 69- 4 at tea.

Wijesuriya hit to Latham at point after the restart and Lamb teapped Thilan Walallawite lbw four balls later to leave Bar in deep trouble.

It was a case of trying to bat out time for a draw by this stage and Chapman top edged a slow bouncer over the wicketkeeper's head for four, then fell next ball as Lamb completed his five-wicket haul.

Charlie Scott was caught at mid-on off Burrage, before Lamb bowled Duke and had Jigar Mehta taken at fourth slip.

That meant Bar were all out for 78 in just 26 overs, with the last six wickets falling for just nine runs.

Lamb's 7-16 haul was the best return by a former Bar colt since Paul Barker in August 2003, albeit for the opposition.

Bar travel to Luton Town & Indians this weekend hoping for a third away in four, but will have to apply themselves much better.