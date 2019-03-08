Potters Bar and Harpenden at opposite ends of the play-off spectrum after Bar win

Potters Bar made it nine without defeat as they secured a play-off place in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division - while Harpenden have one eye nervously on the relegaton battle beneath them.

The six-wicket win keeps Bar comfortably in third, with a trip to Welwyn Garden City in the semi-final the potential prize to follow the final two games of the regular season.

They lost the toss at The Common and were put into the field under a scorching midday sun.

But James Scott got them off to a great start with the new ball, finding the edge of James Latham's bat with the opener on three.

Harpenden slowly got their innings off and running though as Tom Beasley found the boundary three times but he was then trapped leg before for 23 from Thilan Walallawita's first ball of the day.

And 40-2 soon became 53-3 with home skipper Nick Lamb out for just 10 as he became Scott's second wicket of the day.

That would prove to be the story of the rest of their innings, rebuilding a touch before losing a clump of wickets.

They slumped to 114-8 but some fine resistance from Andrew Neal, continuing his excellent form in university cricket, saw him upto 53 before being the last man out with Harpenden on 161.

Luke Chapman was the main thorn in the side for the hosts as he claimed 4-37, taking his total number of wickets for the season up to 35.

Neal showed his skill with the ball too as he had Pat Scott caught behind by Alex Axon following a bright start.

However, that just brought Rehan Hassan in tandem with Steve Gale and the pair put the game beyond Harpenden's touch.

Hassan hit Arthur Garrett's first ball for six and he eased to 50 in 44 balls.

He eventually went for 63 but only after hitting nine fours and another maximum, Axon taking his second catch this time off the bowling of Lamb.

A slight wobble from the visitors took the 132-4 but James Scott and Gale, who finished on 51, got them home in the 35th over.

The loss leaves Harpenden in sixth but now just 28 points behind West Herts in the relegation play-off place, after the Watford side's shock win over North Mymms.

And it is Mymms who provide the opposition for Harps at Home Farm on Saturday while Potters Bar host Luton Town & Indians, one of the side's in immediate danger at the foot of the table.