Wind takes its time warming up but still plenty of good racing for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

PUBLISHED: 14:36 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 02 December 2019

Alex Shelley collects the Wee Auld Mug as winner of the Personal Handicap Race at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Archant

A forecast of good winds encouraged bigger numbers from Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club to venture out to Stanborough Lakes - even if those reports proved slightly inaccurate.

A very cold and misty greeted the sailors and while visibility improved, the winds remained light.

Preparation involved removing ice and getting some flexibility back into the ropes and when the boats took to the water the racing was tight.

Annette Walter won the first race with Charles Adams, Alex Shelley and Alistair Jose following her in as the slow fleet.

David Lambert's fifth placed him first of the fast fleet.

There was more wind for the second race and fast fleeters Patrick Rohart and Roger Morse moved up to podium positions behind Walter.

Alex Shelley also collected the Wee Auld Mug as the winner of last week's personal handicap race.

