Welwyn Garden City gymnast selected for Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships

Published: 1:42 PM May 24, 2021

Months of perseverance through lockdown has paid off for a Welwyn Garden City gymnast after she was selected to represent GB at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships.

Phillipa Museva will travel to Varna in Bulgaria for next month's event and will compete in the group event of what is her first senior international competition.

The 16-year-old, who trains with Stars Academy in WGC, had to relocate to the south coast to continue her essential training but kept in touch back home with her club-mates to help prepare.

She said: "It feels incredible to be selected to represent Great Britain at the European Championships It was amazing to hear the good news and to know that all the hard work we put in both as a team and individuals is paying off.

“Stars Academy has been very important in developing my passion for rhythmic gymnastics and for improving my skills to a high level.

"Being selected to represent my country in such an important competition and has been the highlight of my gymnastics career thus far and I hope more opportunities like this will arise in the future."

Her coach was also delighted with Museva's selection, not least because she is also her mum, Elena.

She said: “When I found out, I just felt so, so proud. She has trained a lot with me but it’s so difficult to get to this level.

"We all know that without hard work, talent will only get you so far. Phillipa deserves all the credit for her determination.

“Everyone at Star Academy is delighted for her, and we all feel part of her journey. The other gymnasts look up to her so much, we have such a lovely environment where we all look out for one another. That’s what being a club is all about."

And it is not just a feather in Phillipa's cap, but also for Stars Academy, who fly the flag for the sport in the county.

Elena said: "We are the first rhythmic gymnastics club in Hertfordshire and we hope that we will have more and more people who want to come and develop their skills in such a wonderful sport.

"Gymnastics can do so much for your well-being. We also had another young gymnast, Ella Shopper, who was selected for the British Championships in 2017 so we must be doing something right.”