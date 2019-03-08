Personal best foot forward for Garden City Runners

Garden City Runners' Ryan Kean (left) set a personal best at the St Albans Parkrun. Picture: CAROLINE HUGHES Archant

A mid-season lull in action for Garden City Runners meant the focus was switched to parkruns - and rightly so as personal bests tumbled.

It was a particularly productive day for the Kean family who picked a hat-trick of new times at St Albans.

Ryan Kean broke 20 minutes for the first time as he clocked 19 minutes 45 seconds when parents Justin and July both quicker than before in 22:45 and 26:10 respectively.

Neil Hume didn't set a PB but he did take the win at Ellenbrook Fields in a time of 17:41, part of a near domination of the top four.

Adam Wadley was second in 17:55 with Jack Tann fourth.

Russell Casey also made the top 10, seventh to be precise while Jacky O'Leary kept the PBs coming with 25:27.

Others travelled further afield for their weekly weekend starter but with similarly impressive results.

Paul Gatens was another to break his PB with a time of 24:24 at Westmill as did Helen Stafford in 25:44.

Daniel Pudner recorded a remarkable 19:06 on his first appearance at Billericay while Nick Portalski clocked 21:18 on his Stevenage debut.

And the debutants continued with James Huish claiming fourth on his opening outing at Cassiobury.

Over in Germany, Michael Tandy was fifth at Neckarau, Mannheim, while across in Colorado, Rob Hughes took sixth at South Boulder Creek (21:18) with Caroline Hughes in 34:28.

And Tom Wackett kept the PBs going with a time of 16:30 at the MK 5,000m PB Special, finishing 10th out of 27 in race G.

The Lee Valley 10 Fest saw Ali Eroglu run the 10K race while Mark Boyce and Louise Rose took on the 10-mile event.

GCRs' intrepid ultra-marathon connoisseur Nick Genever opted for just 26 miles this week as he competed in the Bath Running Festival Marathon.

The trail race takes in the hills and valleys around Bath starting and finishing at the University.

In total he climbed a total of 1,000m, finishing in a time of 4:59:26.