Advanced search

Opening sport event of the WGC 100 celebrations provides fun for all the family

PUBLISHED: 16:43 03 February 2020

The Orienteering For All event in Sherrardspark Wood provided fun for all the family as it kicked off the sporting part of the WGC100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

The Orienteering For All event in Sherrardspark Wood provided fun for all the family as it kicked off the sporting part of the WGC100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

Archant

If the opening sporting event of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations is anything to go by then a superb year awaits.

Almost 200 familes, children and runners took part in Herfordshire Orienteering Club's event in Sherrardspark Wood, the first of a series of urban, parkland and woodland navigation challenges.

Courses covering all abilities were available with participants given a map showing a series of checkpoints to visit and a timing chip to register at each one.

Some enjoyed this at a walk while others were more competitive, the fastest over the various trails being Tallis Oliver, Thomas Brotchie, David Frampton, Rory Nesbit and Alan Elder.

Organiser Ben Bardsley said: "We had a great turnout to kick off the WGC100 sport programme."

"With orienteering families often begin together but soon everyone is doing their own course and enjoying meeting their own friends."

One competitor, 14-year-old Robin Blake, said: "I had a really good time. The weather was great and the navigation was fun. I will definitely come again."

The next orienteering event takes place at Mardley Heath on March 7.

For more information go to www.herts-orienteering.club/wgc100

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

BSM Car Transport Ltd

Public Notice

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Parents asked to ‘have words’ with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

BSM Car Transport Ltd

Public Notice

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Parents asked to ‘have words’ with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire school leaver or looking for a career change? An apprenticeship could be for you

James Dodd (left) has secured employment as a residential support worker at Orchard House in Letchworth, having completed an apprenticeship in social care with Herts County Council. Picture: HCC

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Opening sport event of the WGC 100 celebrations provides fun for all the family

The Orienteering For All event in Sherrardspark Wood provided fun for all the family as it kicked off the sporting part of the WGC100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

Forgettable trip to the seaside for Potters Bar Town does earn a point at least

Keagan Cole and the returning Marvin Morgan both drew a blank on Potters Bar Town's visit to Brightlingsea Regent. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24