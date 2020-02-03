Opening sport event of the WGC 100 celebrations provides fun for all the family

The Orienteering For All event in Sherrardspark Wood provided fun for all the family as it kicked off the sporting part of the WGC100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI Archant

If the opening sporting event of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations is anything to go by then a superb year awaits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Almost 200 familes, children and runners took part in Herfordshire Orienteering Club's event in Sherrardspark Wood, the first of a series of urban, parkland and woodland navigation challenges.

Courses covering all abilities were available with participants given a map showing a series of checkpoints to visit and a timing chip to register at each one.

Some enjoyed this at a walk while others were more competitive, the fastest over the various trails being Tallis Oliver, Thomas Brotchie, David Frampton, Rory Nesbit and Alan Elder.

Organiser Ben Bardsley said: "We had a great turnout to kick off the WGC100 sport programme."

"With orienteering families often begin together but soon everyone is doing their own course and enjoying meeting their own friends."

One competitor, 14-year-old Robin Blake, said: "I had a really good time. The weather was great and the navigation was fun. I will definitely come again."

The next orienteering event takes place at Mardley Heath on March 7.

For more information go to www.herts-orienteering.club/wgc100