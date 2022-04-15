Orienteering event heads to streets of Welwyn Garden City

A legacy of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations is helping to bring a family-friendly sporting event back to the town.

Hertfordshire Orienteering Club are holding an event entitled the Centenary Map Challenge on Sunday, May 8.

This is an orienteering event around the streets of WGC where participants use a map to visit a set of controls, in order.

Although the fastest is the winner, you can run, or walk as you wish and thanks to generous support from WGC100, residents of Welwyn Hatfield can enter for free, subject to financial limits.

Event organiser Roger Moulding said: "The event is one of only 22 urban orienteering league events nationwide and is hoped to attract some of the leading urban orienteers in the country, but you don’t have to be an expert orienteer, everyone can take part.

"There are seven courses for a range of experience, ability and age, including two special courses for juniors, designed to avoid road traffic.

"Most competitors compete individually but parents of young children are welcome to accompany their children."

The event has individual start times between 10am and 12pm and all courses finish near Oaklands College on Campus East.

To enter go to www.herts-orienteering.club before May 1.