Orchard Tennis Club serve up support for Hearts for Herts charity

Orchard Tennis Club, in Blakemere Road, hosted its annual charity tournament last weekend in support of "Hearts for Herts".

The weather was as charitable as the occasion, as the forecast heavy rain failed to materialise and club members enjoyed a wonderful sunny afternoon, competing for the Stuart West Trophy.

The tournament - set up in memory of Stuart - is now in its 11th consecutive year of fundraising for good causes.

The mixed doubles handicap event saw four teams battle for honours as Stuart's wife Sue, and his children, James and Danielle, each captained a team

Adam Reid's Yellow Team emerged victorious, pipping Sue's Red Team by just one game.

Event organiser and club president Dave Wesson was pleased to see the occasion played in such great spirit and the handicapping system work so well.

And the activities and generous donations from players and visitors on the day produced a total of £550 for this year's nominated beneficiary.

"Hearts for Herts" is a new charity being set up by local paramedic Justin Honey-Jones which aims to help educate people to deliver life-saving first aid, especially in the event of heart attacks and strokes.

Honey-Jones champions the use of defibrillators and is on a mission to ensure everyone is trained and confident to use them in order to save lives.

Having recently had a defibrillator installed at the tennis club, many of Orchard's members and coaches had attended Justin's "Heart Start" training sessions.

These two and a half hour courses were provided to the club free of charge and covered how to recognise when someone may be having a heart attack and how to use the defibrillator, as well as other vital first aid skills.

Club chair Jamie Simmonds said: "We are delighted to run this fantastic tournament each year and raise funds for worthy causes.

"We are very grateful to Hearts for Herts who have provided us with so much generous free training. It is a pleasure to support them, and their invaluable work going forward, and so reassuring that our members now have the skills and confidence to use our life-saving defibrillator as needed."