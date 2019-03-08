Advanced search

Service with smiles as Orchard give public fun-filled family day

PUBLISHED: 06:33 27 May 2019

Orchard Tennis Club coaches Mark Roskilly, Julia Howard and Steve Pantall at the club's family fun day.

Orchard Tennis Club kicked off the new tennis season in style with their annual and well-attended family fun day.

The event is fast-becoming a real fixture in the May sports calendar with a record number of visitors arriving at the Blakemere Road club for a full-on afternoon of tennis, fun and games.

The club's three synthetic grass tennis courts were in heavy demand with adults and children able to enjoy free tennis events and coaching masterclasses courtesy of head coach Mark Roskilly and his team.

The competition for fastest serve of the day was won by Jarrah Harburn with a booming effort of 93mph.

And there was plenty of entertainment off-court too with sideshows, face-painting, bouncy castle, cake stall, children's craft stall, beer tent and barbecue.

The membership tent was kept busy with over 40 new members of all ages and abilities signing up on the day.

Many new members reported that they had previously been unaware of the club's existence, tucked away in the heart of the west side of Welwyn Garden City, even though the club dates back to the 1930s.

Orchard's president Dave Wesson said: "We are delighted we can put on this event each year for the community to come and enjoy.

"It has been such a success and the whole club pulls together to make this happen.

"It's been wonderful to see so many people discovering us, getting on court, joining up and having fun.

"Here's to next year."

The club are also continuing their offer of a 30 per cent membership fee until the end of the month.

For more information email Clare Smith on clare.smith@orchardtennis.co.uk or visit www.orchardtennis.co.uk

