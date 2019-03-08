Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Orchard Tennis Club all set to serve up ace open day

PUBLISHED: 17:11 07 May 2019

The organising team for the 2018 open day at Orchard Tennis Club.

The organising team for the 2018 open day at Orchard Tennis Club.

Archant

Orchard Tennis Club are getting ready to serve up an ace day for all the family.

The Blakemere Road-based club in WGC are holding an open day on Sunday starting at 12pm.

Guests will be able to play tennis for free on the synthetic grass courts and head coach Mark Roskilly and his team will be providing free coaching with separate sessions for juniors and adults.

Activities will include fun cardio tennis, serving and groundstroke masterclasses and mini-tennis for children aged 5 upwards.

You may also want to watch:

But there will be plenty of things to do off the court as well with various sideshows and stalls, including a bouncy castle, face-painting, a barbecue, beer tent and refreshments.

Jamie Simmonds, Orchard's chairman, said, “Our Open Days are always lovely events for the community to enjoy and also the perfect way for us to showcase what a great tennis club we have here in the heart of the Garden City.

“We can give people the chance to get on court for the first time or maybe encourage someone to make a return to tennis after a bit of a break or since playing at school.

“It will all be very light-hearted and anyone of any age or standard is invited to come along and join in the fun.”

For more information go to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/OrchardLawnTennisClub or contact Clare Smith on 07890 077 395.

Most Read

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Closure order granted on Hatfield home over suspected drug use and ASB

The Hillfield property that recieved that closure order in Hatfield. Photo: Herts Police.

Welwyn Hatfield sites identifed which could see thousands of new homes built

Welwyn Hatfield Council Local Plan and Logo. Photo: Welwyn Hatifeld Council

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Most Read

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Closure order granted on Hatfield home over suspected drug use and ASB

The Hillfield property that recieved that closure order in Hatfield. Photo: Herts Police.

Welwyn Hatfield sites identifed which could see thousands of new homes built

Welwyn Hatfield Council Local Plan and Logo. Photo: Welwyn Hatifeld Council

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield sites identifed which could see thousands of new homes built

Welwyn Hatfield Council Local Plan and Logo. Photo: Welwyn Hatifeld Council

Have you seen sentimental jewellery stolen from Brookmans Park home?

Brookmans Park brooch. Picture: Herts Police.

Boy, 17, requires surgery after alleged Potters Bar attack

Two knives were allegedly produced after one group of teenagers were approached by another near Furzefield Leisure Centre in Potters Bar on Saturday, May 4.

Orchard Tennis Club all set to serve up ace open day

The organising team for the 2018 open day at Orchard Tennis Club.

May Day horse riding show in Brookmans Park hailed a success

Annual Raybrook Riding May Day Show. Picture: Melissa Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists