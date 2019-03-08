Orchard Tennis Club all set to serve up ace open day

Orchard Tennis Club are getting ready to serve up an ace day for all the family.

The Blakemere Road-based club in WGC are holding an open day on Sunday starting at 12pm.

Guests will be able to play tennis for free on the synthetic grass courts and head coach Mark Roskilly and his team will be providing free coaching with separate sessions for juniors and adults.

Activities will include fun cardio tennis, serving and groundstroke masterclasses and mini-tennis for children aged 5 upwards.

But there will be plenty of things to do off the court as well with various sideshows and stalls, including a bouncy castle, face-painting, a barbecue, beer tent and refreshments.

Jamie Simmonds, Orchard's chairman, said, “Our Open Days are always lovely events for the community to enjoy and also the perfect way for us to showcase what a great tennis club we have here in the heart of the Garden City.

“We can give people the chance to get on court for the first time or maybe encourage someone to make a return to tennis after a bit of a break or since playing at school.

“It will all be very light-hearted and anyone of any age or standard is invited to come along and join in the fun.”

For more information go to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/OrchardLawnTennisClub or contact Clare Smith on 07890 077 395.