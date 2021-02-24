First senior goal for Welwyn Garden City's Oliver Skipp a moment to cherish

Published: 10:18 AM February 24, 2021

Welwyn Garden City's Oliver Skipp will "cherish" his first goal in senior football after helping Norwich City move 10 points clear in the Championship.

It isn't one that will make the highlight reel for goal of the season, tapping into an empty net in the fifth minute of stoppage time after an unselfish pass from Lukas Rupp, but it is still one the 20-year-old, who was born in the town and played for Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club as a junior, will remember.

Oliver Skipp scores for Norwich City away to Birmingham City in the Championship. - Credit: NICK POTTS/PA

Speaking on the Norwich website, he said: "When there’s a goal at stake, and I don’t get many, I saw Lukas and the ball was bouncing so I thought ‘he’s got a good chance of winning this’.

“It was brilliant from Lukas to have the awareness one-on-one just to lay the ball off. It shows the selflessness of him and made it simple for me so I can only thank him for that.

"That’s one that I’ll cherish. I haven’t scored in senior football and it’s definitely one that I’ll remember, but more importantly it is three points and another step closer to what we want to achieve.

"It’s not just about me.”

Norwich City's Oliver Skipp celebrates scoring his first senior goal against Birmingham City. - Credit: NICK POTTS/PA

The 3-1 win over Birmingham City means Brentford and Watford are both at least four games away from catching them up with 14 matches left to play.

But Skipp, on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is not focusing too much on the league table at the minute.

He said: "We can only concentrate on ourselves. We’ve done our job tonight and it’s over to the other teams to see what they do.

"There’s no point getting too bothered with other results, we just look at ourselves.

"We weren’t at the level we want to be at in the first half, especially playing out from the back. That wasn’t at the standard of other games.

“In the second half, we stepped it up and showed what this group is about. It was much improved.

“It’s about staying calm but we knew we needed a big reaction. In the first half, there were too many crosses coming into our box and second balls - just as a team really - it felt, not flat, but we needed that five or 10 per cent extra to step up.

"We knew we were capable of that.”