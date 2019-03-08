Oli Stockwell wins another British championship as he clinches the junior road race crown

Oli Stockwell is back in the British champion's jersey after winning the National Junior Road Race Championship. Picture: ELLEN ISHERWOOD Ellen Isherwood

Oli Stockwell has added to his already incredible roll of honour by clinching the national junior road race championship.

The supremely talented London Colney cyclist, who rose through the junior ranks at Welwyn Wheelers, has already worn the iconic British bands jersey twice before, claiming the U14 title in 2016 and taking the U16 circuit race crown last year.

And he made it a third success with a devastating sprint at the end of the 70-mile race, in his first year as an U18 rider.

Stockwell was part of a breakaway group that went clear round the halfway mark and he made it count by picking the right wheels to follow in the fast and furious finale.

Speaking on the British Cycling website he said: "Coming into the finish I saw the Isle of Man boys working together so I grabbed on that.

"It worked perfectly. There was an attack with a kilometre to go which strung us all out so played into my hands because it was a lot easier to get into position.

"I've won the national title before but this one is special as I can wear the jersey all year.

"It was a really good breakaway and I bridged across a bit later after it had already formed. but everyone was working together and pulling through until the end.

"Because it had rained it was quite slippery all over the roads and it was a hard race and people were slipping off on the corners.

"But as there was so many of us we could just hold onto the gap really well. It was just perfect."

The Team Ribble rider joins a star-studded list of past winners that includes the likes of Steve Cummings, Pete Kennaugh and current Team Ineos rider Chris Lawless.

The title, however, eluded Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas with the pair finishing second and third back in 2003.

An early break of eight, instigated by Stockwell's Ribble team-mate Zach Bridges, was brought back after establishing a lead of over 30 seconds at one point.

The regrouping led to counter-attacks and after an initial trio of three had escaped, riders joined in drips and drabs to form a 19-strong group.

And Stockwell was able to use his track speed, honed on the velodrome at Gosling Stadium, to beat Max Walker and Aaron Freeman into second and third.