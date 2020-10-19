Great Britain selection for former Welwyn Wheeler Oli Stockwell

Former Welwyn Wheeler Oli Stockwell (left) has been selected for the GB Cycling Team's senior academy. Picture: ELLEN ISHERWOOD Ellen Isherwood

A former Welwyn Wheeler has been included in the Great Britain Cycling Team Senior Academy Programme for the 2021 season.

Oli Stockwell, who hails from London Colney, will be in the endurance squad, receiving support and performance training to support his “ambitions of Olympic success” and ensuring he is “ready for race day when that time comes”.

Also selected is Ashwell’s Sophie Lewis, a regular in the Friday Track League at Gosling Stadium.

The current crop of Wheelers have been getting in any competitive action they can find in the heavily disrupted season.

Four of them were at the National Closed Circuit Championship, batting the clock and a total number of 420 riders around five laps of the Thruxton Motor Racing Circuit in Hampshire.

Leon Atkins was the first U12, with Ethan Storti fourth, while Sam Quiggin came second in the U14 race and Calum Moir sixth in the U15s.