Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Oli Stockwell receives assistance from the St Albans-based 948 Foundation

PUBLISHED: 09:34 09 May 2019

Oli Stockwell of Team Ribble receives a cheque from the 948 Foundation.

Oli Stockwell of Team Ribble receives a cheque from the 948 Foundation.

Archant

Rising cycling star Oli Stockwell has benefitted from a grant from the 948 Foundation.

The 16-year-old from St Albans now races for Team Ribble, who have just finished at the Tour de Yorkshire, but he made his name at Welwyn Wheelers.

While there he became National Road Race champion as well as smashing time-trial records at all age ranges.

You may also want to watch:

His successful application will enable him to attend the Olympic Development Apprenticeship and continue his work after being selected for the GB Junior British Cycling Academy.

Stockwell received his cheque from Paul Brewster, a trustee of the foundation, at Gosling Sports Park velodrome.

The 948 Sports Foundation provide grants to young people, clubs and coaches based in the St Albans district.

More details can be found at www.the948sportsfoundation.com

Most Read

Police treating death of Welwyn Garden City woman as ‘unexplained’

Police have cordoned off the scene at Harwood Hill. Photo: Provided.

Welwyn Hatfield sites identifed which could see thousands of new homes built

Welwyn Hatfield Council Local Plan and Logo. Photo: Welwyn Hatifeld Council

Welwyn man jailed for sexual assault on girl

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Closure order granted on Hatfield home over suspected drug use and ASB

The Hillfield property that recieved that closure order in Hatfield. Photo: Herts Police.

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police treating death of Welwyn Garden City woman as ‘unexplained’

Police have cordoned off the scene at Harwood Hill. Photo: Provided.

Welwyn Hatfield sites identifed which could see thousands of new homes built

Welwyn Hatfield Council Local Plan and Logo. Photo: Welwyn Hatifeld Council

Welwyn man jailed for sexual assault on girl

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Closure order granted on Hatfield home over suspected drug use and ASB

The Hillfield property that recieved that closure order in Hatfield. Photo: Herts Police.

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Oli Stockwell receives assistance from the St Albans-based 948 Foundation

Oli Stockwell of Team Ribble receives a cheque from the 948 Foundation.

Roadworks causing delays in Brookmans Park

Affinity Water roadworks are causing delays on the A1000 in Brookmans Park.

Lane closure on M25 near Potters Bar

One lane has been closed after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Scott Cousins steps down as joint-manager of Potters Bar Town

Scott Cousins has stepped down from his role of joint manager at Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

A1(M) crash causing delays for Welwyn and Stevenage

A crash took place on the A1(M) near Welwyn, causing delays for Stevenage. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists