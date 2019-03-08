Oli Stockwell receives assistance from the St Albans-based 948 Foundation

Rising cycling star Oli Stockwell has benefitted from a grant from the 948 Foundation.

The 16-year-old from St Albans now races for Team Ribble, who have just finished at the Tour de Yorkshire, but he made his name at Welwyn Wheelers.

While there he became National Road Race champion as well as smashing time-trial records at all age ranges.

His successful application will enable him to attend the Olympic Development Apprenticeship and continue his work after being selected for the GB Junior British Cycling Academy.

Stockwell received his cheque from Paul Brewster, a trustee of the foundation, at Gosling Sports Park velodrome.

The 948 Sports Foundation provide grants to young people, clubs and coaches based in the St Albans district.

More details can be found at www.the948sportsfoundation.com