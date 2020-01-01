Flamme Rouge new boy Oli Stockwell hoping to blaze a trail to more success

A switch of teams has Oli Stockwell hopeful of making 2020 an even better year than before.

The London Colney man, who raced for Welwyn Wheelers during his formative years, joined Ribble Pro Cycling at the start of last season after his immense talent finally caught the attention of some of the country's bigger teams.

And it was in their blue jersey that he claimed his second national title, winning the British Junior Road Race Championship in Lincolnshire.

But the distance to the Lancashire-based outfit proved problematic and so he will be in the kit of Flamme Rouge for the upcoming year.

The 17-year-old said: "Ribble were great but Flamme Rouge are based in Bedford and it is a lot easier and I get a lot of support from them.

"They are a really good team and there's a really good set-up with great guys behind them.

"Next year we'll have a really good junior team and some good strong riders so hopefully we can bash the National Series and pick up some wins.

"We have a good little group down here and we're now mostly riding for the same team.

"That's a good training group and it's always nice to be going out with others and not going solo all the time."

The 2020 season will be his second and final one in the junior ranks and after a splendid 2019, he wants to bring the curtain down on that, as well as securing a more than probable move into the professional ranks, with another hatful of trophies.

"I've had a good year but there is always more you can win," he said.

"I want to get some UCI wins and then there's the Nations Cup which I'll hopefully be going to in the road season.

"The National Series is another goal as is the road championship again and hopefully I'll get selected for the World Championships later in the year."

Those World Championships take place in Switzerland and an appearance there would make up for the disappointment of not being selected for the 2019 event in Yorkshire even after making the long list of choices before the final selection.

He gave a mature and magnanimous reaction to that omission though

"It was a bit of a shame," he admitted, "but I'm only a first-year and it was better for the older riders to go as it was their last chance as a junior.

"I've still got this year."