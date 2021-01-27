Former Welwyn Wheeler Oli Stockwell to ride for Great Britain at 2021 cyclo-cross world championship

Published: 6:45 AM January 27, 2021

Oli Stockwell (left) was second in the junior men's race at the 2020 National Cyclo-cross Championship. - Credit: BRITISH CYCLING

Oli Stockwell will form part of British Cycling squad for the Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The 2021 event will take place this weekend in Ostend, Belgium with the former Welwyn Wheeler racing in the U23 event.

Oli Stockwell racing for Welwyn Wheelers in October 2018 at Stanborough Park. - Credit: NATHANIEL ROSA

The London Colney native will be joined by European silver medallist Thomas Mein and bronze medallist Cameron Mason, as well as brothers Dan and Toby Barnes, Rory McGuire and Ben Turner.

He raced at last year's event, placing 11th in the U18 race, two places behind McGuire who was the leading Brit.

In the senior men's event Tom Pidcock will start as one of the pre-race favourites while for the senior women, Evie Richards will look to build on her two U23 titles.

Speaking on the British Cycling website, performance director Stephen Park said: “It’s been a pleasure to follow the British cyclo-cross riders this season and to see their brilliant performances.

"The team traveling to Belgium are committed to doing the nation proud and I can’t wait for the first world championship event of 2021 to be under way and kick-off what should be a brilliant year for cycling in Britain.”