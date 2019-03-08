Cricket round-up: Old Owens take giant stride forward in relegation battle

Chris Palmer helped Old Owens to a vital win over Letchworth. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

Old Owens picked up a vital success at Letchworth to move out of the relegation places in the SHCL Championship.

The 31-run victory, together with Ampthill's loss at Flitwick, means Owens are now 20 points clear of their Bedfordshire rivals with three games to go.

The win was built on a solid batting performance with Joseph Salt (49) and Chris Palmer (44) helping them to 224-5.

Maxford Pipe's 70 threatened to spoil the party but 3-23 from Jack Bloxham and three run-outs saw Owens home.

Knebworth Park's good form in Division One came to an end in a six-wicket loss to champions-elect Preston.

Adam Sergeant (38) and Charlie Randall (34) were the best of the batsmen while the four wickets were shared equally but Lewis Balcombe's 68* was enough for the leaders.

Park are only 14 points away from safety though with three games to go.

Tewin's promotion hopes from Division Five B remain on track after an 82-run victory over Luton Town & Indians kept the gap to third place at 55 points.