Old Owens downed by rampant Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 12:15 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 18 June 2019

Old Owens are still looking for their first win of the season after slipping to a seven-wicket loss at home to Letchworth Garden City in the SHCL Championship.

Batting first after losing the toss, Owens struggled from the get-go, losing Rhys Carter for just one run and seeing the next four wickets fall before the total had reached 50.

Only Chris Whitworth (17) reached double figures from the opening six batsmen and a three-figure total looked a tough ask.

But the tail wagged ever so slightly, especially Brad Lane and Usama Mir.

Lane stuck around to the bitter end, finishing unbeaten on 34 having faced 60 deliveries.

Mir meanwhile got to 21 from just 27 balls as they tried to accelerate the scoring.

They finished all out for 114 though inside 47 overs and try as they might that was not a defendable amount.

Mir managed 3-61 but they were the only wickets the hosts were able to gather with William Aitkenhead finishing on 53 not out for Letchworth.

