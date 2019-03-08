Advanced search

Old Owens ready to give youth their chance in bid to shock Championship

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 26 April 2019

Old Owens are looking to youth to guide them to promotion. Picture: LUKE DUFFELL

Old Owens are looking to youth to guide them to promotion. Picture: LUKE DUFFELL

Old Owens have no qualms about unleashing their young superstars on an unsuspecting Championship as they gear up for the new season.

The Potters Bar-based side won 14 of their 18 fixtures on the way to the Division One crown last year and even though they are now in the second tier of cricket in the Hertfordshire League, skipper Bradley Lane feels their youthful exuberance could spring some surprises.

He said: “Winter training has been great and we have been able to dust of the cobwebs.

“But the main goal of the season is to have fun, as it is every year. That said, with it being the highest level the club has played at in its history, we'll certainly be aiming to cause a few upsets.

“The first team will be similar to last year and the lads are keen to improve again to meet the standards required in the Championship, as they've done in previous years and leagues.

“We've been lucky enough to welcome youngster Conor Robson into the fold this year.

“He featured in a few games last season, with a bludgeoning 50 on debut, and he is now a full time Owenian.

“He is certainly going to be one to watch out for this season as is Jack Bloxham who had his best season to date last year with the ball.

“And with another stellar winter behind him, it's going to be exciting to see him push the bar again.”

Youth is the focus throughout the club and not just in the senior ranks and Lane believes it can be the cornerstone for giving the entire club a boost.

He said: “We have restarted our junior section for boys and girls aged between four and 15 and we'll be offering fun, free sessions with level two coaches and friendly matches every Monday evening.

“Our aim is to not only provide fantastic cricket opportunities to children in the area but to build a cricketing community at the club for all the family to enjoy.

“The great thing about Owens is the family nature of the club and with that comes a solid group of players and supporters.

“We look forward to welcoming you to enjoy a summer packed full of cricket and social events at Old Owens Cricket Club.”

More information on the new junior section can be found at https://www.oldowenscricketclub.co.uk/junior-cricket/ or by emailing oocccdo@hotmail.com

