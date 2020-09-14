Old Owens crowned Championship champions and are already gearing up for a repeat next season

Old Owens Cricket Club celebrate after finishing top of the Championship in the truncated 2020 Herts Cricket League season. Picture: OOCC Archant

Old Owens are the champions of the Championship – and have set their sights on repeating the trick next season

Their final match didn’t go exactly to script mind you as they lost by 112 runs at Hemel Hempstead Town.

However, the four bonus points were enough to put them ahead of Hemel by a solitary point in the nine-game Herts Cricket League season.

Skipper Brad Lane said: “At the start of the year we didn’t know if we were going to play any cricket at all, but with all the hard work from the league and the club we really made the best of it.

“The lads wanted to show how much they had improved and they certainly have done that with fantastic displays.

“It has set a great marker for us going into what we hope is an uninterrupted season next year.

“In the meantime we can’t wait to get our hands on the trophy and celebrate the club’s most prestigious on-field achievement.”