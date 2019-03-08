Advanced search

Northants star Graeme White sinks Potters Bar with late barrage

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 May 2019

Thilan Walallawita hit a rapid half-century for Potters Bar against Totteridge Millhillians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thilan Walallawita hit a rapid half-century for Potters Bar against Totteridge Millhillians. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar suffered late heartbreak as they fell to a three-wicket defeat to Totteridge Millhillians in Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League Premier Division.

It was a marvellous game of cricket which neither side deserved to lose and it was one that was in the balance right until the very end.

That was when Northamptonshire's Graeme White turned things the way of the visitors to The Walk.

The 32-year-old decided to retire from first-class cricket last summer to concentrate on limited-overs matches and he looked a class apart as he reached 50 in 63 balls without giving Bar much of a chance.

The final chase was all on him as Totteridge stumbled to 200-7 and with two overs to go and 25 to win, the hosts were still in the driving seat.

However, he played four of the best shots ever seen in this part of Hertfordshire as he thundered four big sixes to win the game and finish on 100 not out from an 88-ball innings.

It was tough on Bar who had looked in good shape after being put into bat earlier in the day.

The innings hadn't started brilliantly as skipper Steve Gale was out for four and Patrick Scott 17 but Harrison Palmer and Rishi Patel steadied the ship with a third-wicket partnership of 88.

Palmer got to 64 eventually and Essex pro Rishi Patel managed 34 but at 198-8, Bar were still in bother.

But in a prelude to what was to come Thilan Walallawita struck a 32-ball 50, with four mammoth sixes of his own, and along with Jigar Mehta he set a club record ninth-wicket stand of 64 in 32 balls.

It meant a big target of 261 and only Ben Howgego (45) and Adam Rossington (40) looked like making any sort of inroads until White's huge and vital knock.

Mehta and James Scott both managed two wickets each while Walallawita, Luke Chapman and Bradley Sayers took three between them.

Bar travel to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday looking to get a result that their recent cricket has deserved in what is proving to be a tighter league than ever before.

