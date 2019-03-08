North Mymms find winning touch in nail-biting battle with Hertford
PUBLISHED: 11:22 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 26 May 2019
©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved
North Mymms got their SHCL Premier Division season up and running with a first win - but it came with a health warning for those of a nervous disposition.
They won the toss at their Home Farm base and set a target 240-7 against Hertford.
Nesan Jeyaratnam top scored with 71 while he was ably assisted by Hamza Qayyum's run-a-ball 57.
There were other decent cameos in there too, Qayyum's opening partnership with Hamza Ahmed (29) was worth 73 while Imran Qayyum chipped in with 31.
And they started in decent fashion with the ball too as the first four wickets fell for 75 runs.
But then first Benjamin Cowell and then James Leather started to find their touch, the latter's 46 coming from just 33 balls, and it edged the visitors ever closer to their target.
They needed eight from the final over but Dharmarajsinh Jhala struck with the first ball to leave them all out for 240, seven runs short.