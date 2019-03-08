Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Play-off hopes hanging by a thread as North Mymms suffer shock defeat at West Herts

PUBLISHED: 16:56 26 August 2019

Richard Oxley was the high scorer with the bat for North Mymms at West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Richard Oxley was the high scorer with the bat for North Mymms at West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

A shock loss for North Mymms means qualification for the end of season play-offs in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division is now out of their hands.

They went down by seven wickets at West Herts, only the fourth win of the year for the relegation-threatened Watford side.

Mymms though are now fifth having slipped 13 points below Totteridge Millhillians with just two games to go.

They chose to bat but first after a half-decent start they lost seven wickets for just 34 runs to slump to 91-8.

Imran Qayyum and Richard Oxley produced defiant innings of 31 and 46 respectively, enough to drag the visitors up to a final total of 174.

They made an early breakthrough, claiming the wicket of Craig Sanders with the second ball, and had the hosts rocking on 27-3 but Jaahid Ali (89*) and Matthew Smith (57*) meant the game was done with five overs to spare.

Hamza Qayyum took all three wickets for Mymms.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Burnham Green festival set for Spitfire show on bank holiday Monday

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Ella and Richard Veness enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Burnham Green festival set for Spitfire show on bank holiday Monday

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Ella and Richard Veness enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Play-off hopes hanging by a thread as North Mymms suffer shock defeat at West Herts

Richard Oxley was the high scorer with the bat for North Mymms at West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Plans to turn industrial unit to church in Welwyn Garden City

An industrial unit in Welwyn Garden City could be the new location of the church. Picture: Pixabay.

Jodie Williams leads strong showing for Herts Phoenix at National Championships

Jodie Williams of Herts Phoenix claims the 200m title at the British Athletics Championships. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Hertfordshire claim the first bit of cricket silverware in decades with T20 success

Potters Bars Rishi Patel hit the winning runs for Hertfordshire in the Minor Counties T20 final against Dorset. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists