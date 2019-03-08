Play-off hopes hanging by a thread as North Mymms suffer shock defeat at West Herts
PUBLISHED: 16:56 26 August 2019
Archant
A shock loss for North Mymms means qualification for the end of season play-offs in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division is now out of their hands.
They went down by seven wickets at West Herts, only the fourth win of the year for the relegation-threatened Watford side.
Mymms though are now fifth having slipped 13 points below Totteridge Millhillians with just two games to go.
They chose to bat but first after a half-decent start they lost seven wickets for just 34 runs to slump to 91-8.
Imran Qayyum and Richard Oxley produced defiant innings of 31 and 46 respectively, enough to drag the visitors up to a final total of 174.
They made an early breakthrough, claiming the wicket of Craig Sanders with the second ball, and had the hosts rocking on 27-3 but Jaahid Ali (89*) and Matthew Smith (57*) meant the game was done with five overs to spare.
Hamza Qayyum took all three wickets for Mymms.