Qayyum peppers Radlett with bat and ball as North Mymms roar to victory
PUBLISHED: 06:34 19 July 2019
Archant
North Mymms enjoyed a superb victory over high-flying Radlett to thrust themselves back into the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-off picture.
And, as has so often been the case this season, Hamza Qayyum was the star for the Home Farm side.
He started by taking five wickets after Radlett had won the toss and chosen to bat, eventually finishing with figures of 5-63.
He was ably-assisted by Richard Oxley who bagged himself 4-76, with Radlett eventually being bowled out for 251 with the penultimate ball of the innings.
Qayyum then set about the Radlett bowling attack in his usual style.
He went on to craft a wonderful century that included 13 fours and four maximums before finally being caught off the bowling of Abdulrahim Mulla on 109.
Alongside Hamza Ahmed (43) the opening partnership accounted for 110 runs while Nesan Jeyaratnam (52*) and Dan Millard (35*) saw Mymms home to an eight-wicket success.