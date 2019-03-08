Qayyum peppers Radlett with bat and ball as North Mymms roar to victory

North Mymms celebrate on the way to a superb win over Radlett in the Herts Cricket League. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

North Mymms enjoyed a superb victory over high-flying Radlett to thrust themselves back into the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-off picture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Oxley helped himself to four wickets for North Mymms against Radlett.Picture: Karyn Haddon Richard Oxley helped himself to four wickets for North Mymms against Radlett.Picture: Karyn Haddon

And, as has so often been the case this season, Hamza Qayyum was the star for the Home Farm side.

North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon

He started by taking five wickets after Radlett had won the toss and chosen to bat, eventually finishing with figures of 5-63.

North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon

He was ably-assisted by Richard Oxley who bagged himself 4-76, with Radlett eventually being bowled out for 251 with the penultimate ball of the innings.

North Mymms V Radlett - Richard Oxley bowling for North Mymms. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V Radlett - Richard Oxley bowling for North Mymms. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Qayyum then set about the Radlett bowling attack in his usual style.

North Mymms V Radlett - North Mymms celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V Radlett - North Mymms celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He went on to craft a wonderful century that included 13 fours and four maximums before finally being caught off the bowling of Abdulrahim Mulla on 109.

North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon

Alongside Hamza Ahmed (43) the opening partnership accounted for 110 runs while Nesan Jeyaratnam (52*) and Dan Millard (35*) saw Mymms home to an eight-wicket success.