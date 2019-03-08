Advanced search

Qayyum peppers Radlett with bat and ball as North Mymms roar to victory

PUBLISHED: 06:34 19 July 2019

North Mymms celebrate on the way to a superb win over Radlett in the Herts Cricket League. Picture: KARYN HADDON

North Mymms celebrate on the way to a superb win over Radlett in the Herts Cricket League. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

North Mymms enjoyed a superb victory over high-flying Radlett to thrust themselves back into the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-off picture.

Richard Oxley helped himself to four wickets for North Mymms against Radlett.Picture: Karyn HaddonRichard Oxley helped himself to four wickets for North Mymms against Radlett.Picture: Karyn Haddon

And, as has so often been the case this season, Hamza Qayyum was the star for the Home Farm side.

North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon

He started by taking five wickets after Radlett had won the toss and chosen to bat, eventually finishing with figures of 5-63.

North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon

He was ably-assisted by Richard Oxley who bagged himself 4-76, with Radlett eventually being bowled out for 251 with the penultimate ball of the innings.

North Mymms V Radlett - Richard Oxley bowling for North Mymms. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Richard Oxley bowling for North Mymms. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Qayyum then set about the Radlett bowling attack in his usual style.

North Mymms V Radlett - North Mymms celebrate. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - North Mymms celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He went on to craft a wonderful century that included 13 fours and four maximums before finally being caught off the bowling of Abdulrahim Mulla on 109.

North Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Dharmarajsinh Jhala bowling for North Mymms Picture: Karyn Haddon

Alongside Hamza Ahmed (43) the opening partnership accounted for 110 runs while Nesan Jeyaratnam (52*) and Dan Millard (35*) saw Mymms home to an eight-wicket success.

Most Read

Dumbbell ‘attack’ in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend

Police station in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Fire and ambulance service called to Welwyn Garden City town centre

The ambulance service were helped by firefighters to extricate two casualties in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Did you see the Hatfield clown arsonist?

CCTV of the clown mask arsonist. Picture Herts Police.

Deliveroo coming to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Deliveroo says it needs local drivers and riders. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Welwyn Garden City Campus West complex closes following basement blaze

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

