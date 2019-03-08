Landmark knock for Qayyum but North Mymms held to a draw at Bishop's Stortford

Hamza Qayyum hit a maiden century for North Mymms against Bishop's Stortford. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A superb and entertaining maiden century from Hamza Qayyum was not enough to get North Mymms over the line at Bishop's Stortford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Qayyum got to 125 as Mymms put on 288 in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division clash at Cricketfield Lane.

But despite losing seven wickets, the hosts were able to see out the day in the first of the season's timed games and earn a draw.

The visitors had won the toss and elected to bat on what looked to be a batsman-friendly pitch.

It didn't start well mind as Hamza Ahmed was dismissed without scoring and Nesan Jeyaratnam and Steve Snell were both on their way back to pavilion before the score had hit three figures.

In came the ever dependable Andy Lewis to set about putting a decent score on the board and along with Qayyum the pair quickly got Mymms onto the front foot.

Both reached 50 and from a worrying position, Mymms were soon looking to post a total upwards of 250.

Qayyum's first ton for the Home Farm-based club came courtesy of some big hitting mixed with intelligent shot selection.

And once passed the milestone, he hit some dismissive shots before he was well caught in the deep.

The final total included 10 fours and seven sixes when Lewis was caught on 69, Mymms were 274-5.

A cameo knock of 32 from 24 balls from Imran Qayyum got them to the final total of 288-6.

Richard Oxley started very well with the ball for Mymms, restricting the Stortford openers, eventually taking the wicket of Reece Hussain in what turned out to be a match-changing moment.

He had looked in fine form for his 49 with three massive sixes to help Stortford up to 112-2 and from there skipper Jeyaratnam chopped and changed his bowlers ruthlessly as Mymms looked for further breakthroughs.

Wickets from the Qayyum brothers and Prithvi Sarvaiya had Mymms on the brink of victory but they were left frustrated by Jonathan Gaffney who faced 77 balls for his 10 not out while Travis Hussain and Simon Lindop scored a combined total of 13 from 67 deliveries.

And the match ended with the home side on 167-7 from 63 overs, earning North Mymms 17 points for a winning draw.